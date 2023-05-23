U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, the head of U.S. Space Comman, speaks with the Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for financial management and comptroller, performing the duties of under secretary of the Air Force, at the command's headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. on April 11 (U.S. Space Command Photo)
House Armed Services Committee (HASC) Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) is pressing DoD and the U.S. Air Force to affirm the 2021 selection of Redstone Arsenal, Ala., as the permanent base for U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM).
The move of the command from Peterson…