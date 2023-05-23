The House Appropriations Committee postponed markups of several fiscal year 2024 spending bills with no rain-check date given, the panel’s chairwoman said Monday.

Citing ongoing negotiations between the administration and House Republican leadership, Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas), who chairs the appropriations committee, said all markups scheduled for the week are now postponed.

“Given recent developments in the negotiations between Speaker McCarthy and the President, and in order to give the Speaker maximum flexibility as talks continue, the Committee will postpone this week’s markups,”

Granger said in a statement.

The delay specifically affects markups by the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration subcommittee; the Homeland Security subcommittee; the panel that oversees the Legislative Branch’s budget and military construction and veterans affairs subcommittee.

None of the other appropriations subcommittees, including Defense subcommittee, have hearings or markups scheduled, according to the committee’s website.

The House Armed Services Committee also postponed its markup of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, also with no make-up date given. Most of the Armed Services subcommittees, including the Strategic Forces panel, were to meet earlier this month to mark up their portions of the NDAA. Armed Services Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) announced the delay just five days after announcing his committee’s markup schedule but gave no reason for the postponement.