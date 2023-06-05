The House and Senate Armed Services Committees have rescheduled their respective full committee markups of the fiscal year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for June 21.

The update follows both committees’ decision to delay their original NDAA markup plans due to the debt ceiling negotiations, with President Biden now having signed a final bill on the matter.

“Each year, the National Defense Authorization Act provides our forces with the resources, training, equipment, and capabilities they need to keep Americans safe. The importance of this mission has never been more urgent, as the security challenges before our nation continue to evolve at an alarming rate. The Armed Services Committee markup is a critical part of the NDAA process, and I look forward to working with Ranking Member Wicker and our colleagues to continue our tradition of thoughtful deliberation and bipartisan collaboration,” Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), the SASC chair, said in a statement.

SASC’s Cybersecurity, Airland and Strategic Forces panels will hold their closed door subcommittee markups on June 20.

The Seapower, Readiness, Personnel and Emerging Threats and Capabilities panels’ markups will be conducted on June 21. SASC Seapower and Readiness’ markups will be conducted in closed session, Personnel will be open and a decision has yet to be made on the Emerging Threats panel.

SASC will also take up its full committee markup on June 21, and June 22 and 23 if needed, with the proceedings conducted in a closed session.

HASC, meanwhile, will hold all of its subcommittee markups on June 13, with the exception of its Readiness Subcommittee, which will consider its portion of the bill on June 14.

The full HASC committee will also hold its open NDAA markup on June 21, with the hearing often extending into late hours of the night as it considers hundreds of amendments.

HASC was originally scheduled to take up the NDAA markup on May 23 (Defense Daily, May 10).

The bill Congress passed last week to lift the debt ceiling locks in an $886 billion defense topline for fiscal year 2024, while Senate leadership has offered commitment for the possibility of supplemental funding measures to add a defense boost (Defense Daily, June 2).