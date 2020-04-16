Quantum computing startup Q-CTRL this week said it has received an investment from strategic investor In-Q-Tel to help accelerate quantum technology solutions for national security needs.

The value of the investment wasn’t disclosed.

Q-CTRL, which is based in Australia and has a U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles, develops software to reduce hardware error and instability to enable more reliable quantum computations.

“We have assembled the world’s leading collection of specialists in quantum control, and this investment by In-Q-Tel is a validation of the critical role our team will play in the development of quantum technologies for national security,” Michael Biercuk, founder and CEO of Q-CTRL, said in a statement. “We’re committed to leveraging our products and expertise to benefit national security, and we’re thrilled to participate in this cross-border collaboration between the U.S. and Australia.”

Last fall the company received $15 million in funding from a number of venture capital firms. The company has also received scientific research funding from the U.S. Army Research Office and the U.S. Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity, which is part of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Q-CTRL said recently it has been applying its capabilities to quantum enhanced sensing to improve the efficiency and performance of standoff detection and precision navigation and timing for defense and aerospace.

In-Q-Tel is a Silicon Valley-based non-profit investment firm serving the needs of the U.S. intelligence community.

“Q-CTRL focuses on building the foundational software that will lead to the advent of effective quantum technologies more quickly,” Mike Ferrari, managing director and co-had of IQT’s Australian office, said in a statement. “We see the company as a key strategic partner to guide efforts toward suitable applications of effective quantum technologies to efficiently solve mission-critical and computationally demanding problems.”