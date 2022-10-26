A CV-22 Osprey tiltroter aircraft assigned to the 20th Special Operations Squadron and a KC-46 Pegasus tanker aircraft assigned to the 349th Air Refueling Squadron conduct the first ever in-air refueling operation undertook between the two aircraft over Cannon AFB, N.M. on June 1, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Cost overruns on the U.S. Air Force’s KC-46A Pegasus tanker have climbed to $6.9 billion from more than $5 billion last December.
Under the terms of Air Force’s February 2011 contract with Boeing [BA] for the tanker, the company has been responsible…