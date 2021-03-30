Marines from South Korea, Thailand and the United States set up their assault amphibious vehicles for a group photo at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong province, Thailand, after coming ashore from the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Feb. 17, 2018. The Marines participated in an amphibious assault in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 2018. Cobra Gold is one of the largest exercises in the Indo-Pacific region and improves the capabilities of participating nations in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Lee Brown)
Army officials said Tuesday the service does not believe its push to develop new long-range, deep strike fires and work on new concepts for operating as an “inside force” will conflict with Air Force and Marine Corps’ roles for future operations in the Indo-Pacific…