The logistics Unmanned Air System (UAS) prototype, Blue Water UAS, approaches to deliver long-weight logistical cargo on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during a supply demonstration on Feb. 21, 2021. CVN-78 was in port during this test. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko)
The Naval Air Force Atlantic conducted a test of the Blue Water maritime logistics Unmanned Air System (UAS) on Feb. 21, the service said Monday.
The Blue Water UAS is a long-range cargo transport designed to operate with naval forces “that typically operate…