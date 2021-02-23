The logistics Unmanned Air System (UAS) prototype, Blue Water UAS, approaches to deliver long-weight logistical cargo on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during a supply demonstration on Feb. 21, 2021. CVN-78 was in port during this test. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko)
By Rich Abott |
22 hours ago |
02/23/2021
Navy unmanned systems
Also In This Issue:

The Naval Air Force Atlantic conducted a test of the Blue Water maritime logistics Unmanned Air System (UAS) on Feb. 21, the service said Monday.

The Blue Water UAS is a long-range cargo transport designed to operate with naval forces “that typically operate…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.