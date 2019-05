Also In This Issue:

A P-8A Poseidon assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 20 flies over USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) in Chesapeake Bay in 2016. (Photo: U.S. Navy)[/caption]

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Approaching the U.S. Navy’s final planned buy of Boeing [BA] P-8 Poseidons…