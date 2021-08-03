NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (August 3, 2021) Vice Adm. Jeffrey Trussler, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, speaks in the “Cyber: Today’s fight, Tomorrow’s Capabilities” panel at the Sea-Air-Space 2021 exposition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/Released)
The Navy’s top information warfare official said Tuesday he remains concerned about adversaries’ ability to use jamming capabilities to feed misinformation at Navy assets through networks not operated directly by the service.
Vice Adm. Jeffrey Trussler,…