NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (August 3, 2021) Vice Adm. Jeffrey Trussler, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, speaks in the “Cyber: Today’s fight, Tomorrow’s Capabilities” panel at the Sea-Air-Space 2021 exposition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/Released)
By Matthew Beinart |
23 hours ago |
08/03/2021
highlights

The Navy’s top information warfare official said Tuesday he remains concerned about adversaries’ ability to use jamming capabilities to feed misinformation at Navy assets through networks not operated directly by the service. 

Vice Adm. Jeffrey Trussler,…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.