A 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Immediate Response Force (IRF) team member unscrews a panel on a U-2 Dragon Lady to check the fuel during an exercise on July 9 at Beale AFB, Calif. The exercise tested the Tactical Aviation Ground Refueling System, a new expeditionary system to rapidly refuel the U-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Juliana Londono)
The U.S. Air Force may use system upgrades for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] U-2S Dragon Lady reconnaissance aircraft on other platforms.
Such upgrades include the Raytheon Technologies‘ [RTX] Advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar System-2B (ASARS-2B) radar and…