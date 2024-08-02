Sailors from the Naval Expeditionary Logistics Support Group and USS Chosin (CG 65) guide a missile canister using the U.S. Navy’s Transferrable Rearming Mechanism (TRAM) as they demonstrate the ability to reload a Vertical Launching System cell on July 11 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s Underway Replenishment Test Facility. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The Navy recently reported it successfully completed the first land-based demonstration of a way to reload MK 41 Vertical Launching Systems at sea.
This test occurred at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), Calif., and will be used…