Amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD-27) conducts a high-energy laser weapon system demonstration on a static surface training target on Dec. 14, 2021, while sailing in the Gulf of Aden. The photograph was captured utilizing a short wave infrared lens and optical filter. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert)
SAN DIEGO —An Office of Naval Research (ONR) official this week said the Navy is moving “very cautiously” on directed energy (DE) laser weapons because the eventual first program of record could cost up to $1 billion.
“The Navy is definitely interested.…