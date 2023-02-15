The F-35A is to be one of the aircraft to carry AARGM-ER. Here, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Buben, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-35 Lightning II crew chief (right), briefs Polish Air Force Lt. Col. Pawal Muzyczuk, logistics officer (center), and PAF Lt. Col. Rafal Zawadka, specialist officer (left), on F-35 maintenance operations on Dec. 9, 2022, at Luke AFB, Ariz. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Navy is to conduct a first over land live fire flight test of the Northrop Grumman [NOC] AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) in the near future, a service official said on Feb. 15.
“We will be transitioning…