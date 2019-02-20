Personnel go over safety procedures for the Upper Stage 1 advanced weapons elevator (AWE) with sailors from USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department in Newport News, Va. in January. This was the first of 11 elevators delivered to the ship. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
A top Navy official Tuesday said the Navy plans to build a new land-based test site for the Gerald R. Ford-class advanced weapons elevator (AWE) for future training, maintenance, and software testing.
Vice Adm. Thomas Moore, commander of Naval Sea Systems Command…