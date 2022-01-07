The Navy awarded two multiple award contracts (MACs) totaling $977 million total for the complex repair, maintenance and modernization requirements for non-nuclear surface vessels based in or visiting the Norfolk, Va., Navy port.

The two MACs both have estimated ordering periods of five years, expected to end in January 2027. Delivery orders will be competitively awarded separately under the contracts among the winning group. Both contracts use the same set of contractors: BAE Systems’ Norfolk Ship Repair, Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., East Coast Repair & Fabrication LLC, Epsilon Systems Solutions’ Mission Readiness Group, Titan Acquisition Holdings’ Marine Hydraulics International LLC, and General Dynamics’ National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) – Norfolk [GD].

One contract has a combined ceiling of $640 million covering repair, maintenance and modernization of Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and the other has a ceiling of $338 million for amphibious-class ships like America-class (LHA) and Wasp-class amphibious assault ships (LHA, LHD); San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships (LPD); and the Whidbey Island-class and Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ships (LSD).

The announcement noted that “these efforts consist of Chief of Naval Operations scheduled docking and non-docking, continuous maintenance and emergent maintenance availabilities” of the various ship types to be performed in the Norfolk, Va., port.

“Accordingly, the place of performance is the Norfolk, Virginia, port, where the Mid-Atlantic Maintenance Center will administer the contract.”

The Navy noted the MACs were competitively procured using full and open competition.

These Norfolk-based repair and modernization MACs come about a month after the Navy awarded four lots of contracts worth over $1.7 billion total for similar work on non-nuclear vessels at the San Diego Navy port (Defense Daily, Dec. 1, 2021).

BAE Systems, East Coast Repair & Fabrication LLC, Epsilon Systems Solutions, Titan Acquisition Holdings, and General Dynamics NASSCO were winners in MACs for both the East and West Coast-based awards.