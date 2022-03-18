The Threat Tracker autonomous threat detection system developed by Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division. The Navy and Huntington Ingalls Industries agreed on a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement to integrate it onto the company’s Unmanned Surface Vessels. (Graphic: U.S. Navy)
By Rich Abott |
4 hours ago |
03/18/2022
Navy unmanned systems

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) and Huntington Ingalls Industries [HII] recently agreed to a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) for an autonomous threat tracking system based on unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).

A…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.