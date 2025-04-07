A Standard Missile-3 Block IIA is launched from Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG-85) off the coast of the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii, during Flight Test Other-23 (FTX-23) on February 8, 2024. It goes on to intercept a Medium Range Ballistic Missile target. (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
By Cal Biesecker |
@calvinb21
51 minutes ago |
04/07/2025
highlights

RTX [RTX] on Monday said it has awarded contracts to Norway’s Nammo and Northrop Grumman [NOC] to qualify the companies as suppliers of Mk 72 solid rocket motors, which help power the Navy’s Standard Missile (SM)-3 and SM-6.

