Civilian contractors secure an M18 Mod 2 Kingfish Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) to the deck of an 11-meter rigid hull inflatable boat in August 2012 for mine countermeasure operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (Phooto: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Blake Midnight)
By Rich Abott |
12 hours ago |
02/07/2023
Navy/USMC unmanned systems

The Navy said on Feb. 3 that production of the MK 18 Mod 2 Kingfish Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) program of record has completed.

MK 18 Mod 2 production started in 2012 via competitive contracts that Hydroid won with a vehicle based on its REMUS 600 vehicle.…

