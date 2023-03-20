U.S. Marines with 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment set up an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in front of an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar with Marine Air Control Group (MACG) 18 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 13, 2022, in support of Valiant Shield 2022. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)
The “first string” of interceptors, launchers, radars and a command and control system for missile defenses set to be deployed to Guam will arrive in 2024, the director of the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) said last week.
The Guam architecture, “however…