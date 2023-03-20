U.S. Marines with 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment set up an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in front of an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar with Marine Air Control Group (MACG) 18 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 13, 2022, in support of Valiant Shield 2022. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)
By Rich Abott |
1 day ago |
03/20/2023
missile defense

The “first string” of interceptors, launchers, radars and a command and control system for missile defenses set to be deployed to Guam will arrive in 2024, the director of the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) said last week.

The Guam architecture, “however…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.