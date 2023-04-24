The Department of Justice on Monday said that L3Harris Technologies [LHX] has agreed to pay $21.8 million to settle allegations its Communications Systems West business unit for double billing on Defense Department contracts between 2008 and 2011.

The settlement resolves work done on “dozens of contract proposals” for the Remote Operations Video Enhanced Receiver and the Video Oriented Transceiver for Exchange of Information that work in tandem to provide real-time video and other data from the battlefield, the DoJ said.

“The contract proposals included the cost of low-cost common-stock items, such as nuts and bolts, twice,” the government said. “As a result, the United States alleged that L3 knowingly double-charged the government for these parts.”

Terms of the settlement also include the DoJ agreeing to an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by L3Harris, which alleged “to prevent L3 from continuing to double-charge for common-stock items, the Department of Defense improperly prohibited L3 from charging certain other costs.”