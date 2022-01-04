Also In This Issue:

Israel’s Elbit Systems said Monday its United Arab Emirates-based subsidiary was awarded a $53 million deal to supply airborne defense and electronic warfare systems for the UAE Air Force’s tanker aircraft.

The five-year deal includes delivery of a multi-turret Direct Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM) capability that configures Elbit’s J-MUSIC Self-Protection System with its Infrared-based Passive Airborne Warning System.

“Elbit Systems views the UAE as an important market and believes that this contract award further highlights the technological advantage and maturity of the solutions offered by the company in this field,” Elbit wrote in a statement.

The Israeli defense firm noted it established the new Elbit Systems Emirates subsidiary this fall, announcing the new venture during the Dubai Airshow in November.

Elbit noted its DIRCM systems have been installed on more than 25 different types of aircraft, including on Germany’s A400M fleet and Portugal’s KC-390 aircraft.

“The company is witnessing a growing demand for this type of self-protection capabilities in light of the rising threat that aircraft face from shoulder fired anti-aircraft missiles,” Elbit said.

The systems covered under the latest deal will be integrated on the UAE Air Force’s Airbus-built A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft.