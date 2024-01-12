Naval Reactors Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony in honor of Admiral Frank Caldwell, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Adm. Caldwell was relieved by Admiral William Houston in a ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard Jan. 10. The official party included the Honorable Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy; the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy; and Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway)
More than six months after his nomination, and just shy of a month after his Senate confirmation, Adm. Bill Houston on Thursday took over as director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program that develops reactors for Navy warships and submarines.
Houston took…
