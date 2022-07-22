Three HII Newport News Shipbuilding officials who received promotions on July 20, 2022 as the company seeks to optimize shipyard operations. From left to right: Matt Needy, now vice president and chief transformation officer; Bryan Caccavale is now vice president of Navy programs; and Cullen Glass is now vice president of supply chain management. (Photos: HII)
HII [HII] announced several leadership changes and promotions on July 20 as it shuffles positions in its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division, effective immediately.
Matt Needy was moved from vice president of Navy programs at NNS to vice president and chief…