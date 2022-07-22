Three HII Newport News Shipbuilding officials who received promotions on July 20, 2022 as the company seeks to optimize shipyard operations. From left to right: Matt Needy, now vice president and chief transformation officer; Bryan Caccavale is now vice president of Navy programs; and Cullen Glass is now vice president of supply chain management. (Photos: HII)
By Rich Abott |
12 hours ago |
07/22/2022
industrial base Navy

HII [HII] announced several leadership changes and promotions on July 20 as it shuffles positions in its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division, effective immediately.

Matt Needy was moved from vice president of Navy programs at NNS to vice president and chief…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.