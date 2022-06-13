Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady deliver opening remarks on the President's Fiscal Year 2023 Defense Budget, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 28, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
The second highest official in the Defense Department Monday said she has not yet seen significant inflation effects in the military budget, but the department is watching out for signs going forward like schedule slips and supplier price increases.
“We are…