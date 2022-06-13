Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady deliver opening remarks on the President's Fiscal Year 2023 Defense Budget, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 28, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
By Rich Abott |
18 hours ago |
06/13/2022
Pentagon

The second highest official in the Defense Department Monday said she has not yet seen significant inflation effects in the military budget, but the department is watching out for signs going forward like schedule slips and supplier price increases.

“We are…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.