A B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot AFB, N.D. arrives May 4, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Two additional bombers arrived May 4, joining the four B-52 aircraft that arrived in late April to protect the withdrawal of U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
4 hours ago |
06/08/2021

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) plans to address hundreds of millions of dollars in apparent cost increases for the B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP), Democratic and Republican leaders of the HASC seapower and projection forces panel said…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.