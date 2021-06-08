A B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot AFB, N.D. arrives May 4, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Two additional bombers arrived May 4, joining the four B-52 aircraft that arrived in late April to protect the withdrawal of U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) plans to address hundreds of millions of dollars in apparent cost increases for the B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP), Democratic and Republican leaders of the HASC seapower and projection forces panel said…