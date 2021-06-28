Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify on the Defense Department budget for fiscal year 2022 before the Senate Appropriations Committee on June 17. Austin recently approved the DoD JADC2 strategy, which is to be enabled by a zero trust architecture (Pentagon Photo)
Personnel from the AFNet sustainment and operations branch at Hanscom AFB, Mass. and Air Combat Command’s (ACC) directorate of cyberspace and information dominance are teaming to develop “a modern software-based perimeter”–a Zero Trust…