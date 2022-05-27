U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Adam Ferretti, left, a squad leader and Lance Cpl. Nicholas Dotzler, right, a team leader, both with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment, also known as “The Lava Dogs”, conduct a security patrol during exercise Ssang Yong 16 in South Korea, March 12, 2016. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Sean M. Evans/ Released)
General Dynamics Information Technology [GD] has received a new task order under DISA’s Defense Office Enterprise Solutions (DEOS) program to work on supporting the Marine Corps’ ability to operate enterprise cloud computing solutions in environments where…