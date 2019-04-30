A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-35A Lightning II above an undisclosed location, April 30, 2019. The KC-10 and its crew were tasked to support aerial refueling operations for the F-35A's first air interdiction during its inaugural deployment to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)
The Air Force’s F-35A Joint Strike Fighter conducted its first combat strike in the Middle East April 30, just two weeks after it deployed to the region, the Air Force said Tuesday.
Two F-35A aircraft conducted an air strike at Wadi Ashai, Iraq, in support…