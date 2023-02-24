An F-35A, in flight above the Mojave Desert in California, on January 6. A developmental test team from the 461st Flight Test Squadron conducted the first flight of an F-35 in the Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) configuration at Edwards AFB, Calif.. The 50-minute flight, which took the jet to 35,000 feet at speeds just shy of the speed of sound above the desert, the Air Force said, marked the start of an extensive flight test campaign. TR-3 is the computer back bone of the F-35's envisione Block 4 capabilities (Courtesy Photo)
The F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) and Lockheed Martin [LMT]-led industry team plan to undertake mitigation measures to assure that harmonic resonance–a higher than normal engine vibration–does not affect the operation of the fighter’s F135 engine…