Two Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessels and the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119) operate in the Persian Gulf on Jan. 8, 2022 as part of the International Maritime Security Construct’s Sentinel Shield exercise. (Photo: U.S. Navy, by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) this week release a solicitation seeking proposals of “proven commercial solutions” that can be immediately demonstrated to give unmanned systems with more capabilities at the edge with a goal to enhance maritime domain awareness.
The…