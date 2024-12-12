Defense Innovation Unit Deputy Director, Strategy, Policy & National Security Partnerships, Aditi Kumar discusses next steps in defense strategy and technology during a “Next-Gen Defense Roundtable” dialogue at the Capital Factory House during South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, March 8, 2024. (DOD Photo by: Devon Bistarkey)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
51 minutes ago |
12/12/2024

A lead official from the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit said Thursday that flexible funding authorities her office has “should be proliferated” across the department to support the rapid fielding of emerging technologies. 

“I do think that those…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.