A 380th Air Expeditionary Maintenance Group crew chief meets an F-35A Lightning IIs pilot at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2019. The F-35A Lightning II is deployed to the Air Forces Central Command Area of Responsibility for the first time in U.S. Air Force history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury)
Open Skies RFP. The Air Force expects to release a final RFP for the OC-135 Open Skies recap program in late June, according to an April 18 notice on FedBizOpps. The program includes two new commercially derived aircraft to replace the service’s current OC-135B…