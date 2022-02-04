U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Casey Nunes, a 421st Fighter Genration Squadron database administration Airman and Staff Sgt. David Caldwell, a 421st FGS system and network administration Airman works on the F-35A's Autonomic Logistics Information System, during Red Flag, at Nellis AFB, Nev. on Jan 28 (U.S. Air Force Photo).
Introducing competition in the logistics chain for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 will be key to reducing sustainment costs for the 5th generation fighter, U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told Defense Daily on Feb. 4 in a virtual interview.
“The…