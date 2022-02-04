Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Michael Gilday, left; Rear Adm. F.R. Luchtman, commander, Naval Safety Command, middle; and Master Chief Jimmy Hailey, command master chief for the Naval Safety Command, right, reveal the new seal for the Naval Safety Command during the command establishment ceremony. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW/AW) Weston A. Mohr)
The Navy formally elevated the Naval Safety Center to become the Naval Safety Command (NAVSAFECOM) during a ceremony on Feb. 4 at Joint Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Va.
The service said this new command will serve as the naval enterprise lead for non-nuclear…