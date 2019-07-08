Sgt. 1st Class Clayton Perreira, a crew chief from Detachment 1, Charlie Co. 207th Aviation of the Hawaii Army National Guard, uses a UH-60 Black Hawk’s communication system May 11, 2018, at Lyman Airfield, Hilo, Hawaii. The aircraft surveyed the local area for possible landing zones, improving Task Force Hawaii’s situational awareness in response to a volcano outbreak. Task force Hawaii is comprised of more than 100 soldiers and airmen from Hawaii’s National Guard, who are supporting government agencies in an effort to provide humanitarian relief to victims of the volcanic eruptions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
Sgt. 1st Class Clayton Perreira, a crew chief from Detachment 1, Charlie Co. 207th Aviation of the Hawaii Army National Guard, uses a UH-60 Black Hawk’s communication system May 11, 2018, at Lyman Airfield, Hilo, Hawaii. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior…