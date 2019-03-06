Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Mitchell McBride assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department, observes Advanced Weapons Elevator (AWE) upper stage no. 3. AWE no. 3 was accepted by the ship on February 14, the second elevator accepted on the ship. Ford is undergoing a post-shakedown availability at Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The Navy will procure a new ship-representative advanced weapons elevator (AWE) for the land-based test site for Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier elevators while the Ford has accepted its second elevator.
Last Month, Vice Adm. Thomas Moore, commander of…