Personnel from the Australian Joint Precision Navigation and Timing Directorate, Joint Capabilities Group and Joint Navigation Warfare Center (JNWC) align GPS test equipment in the JNWC anechoic chamber at Kirtland AFB, N.M., in preparation for a GPS resilience test April 15 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Space Force’s acquisition arm is to gain a ground-level view of programs from subcontractors and suppliers, Frank Calvelli, assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration and a former top National Reconnaissance Office…