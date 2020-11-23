Then Vice President Joe Biden, right, talks to South Korean and Japanese leadership alongside Antony Blinken, left, while serving as Deputy Secretary of State, during trilateral talks held at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies July 14 2016, in Honolulu. Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal.
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named his picks for key national security and foreign policy roles in his cabinet, including several former Obama administration officials.
Biden will nominate Antony Blinken for secretary of state and Avril Haines as director…