U.S. Air Force Capt. Anthony Vecchio, 100th Operations Support Squadron pilot and wing tactics officer, reviews a map on the Real-Time Information in the Cockpit (RTIC) system on board a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom on Oct. 18 last year. The Air Force said that RTIC "gives aircrew the ability to access vital information including threats, target data and locations of friendly forces, providing much even accurate and instant information" (U.S. Air Force Photo)
As he prepares to retire in the next two months after 34 years in uniform, U.S. Air Force Gen. Michael “Mini” Minihan, the head of Air Mobility Command, said on July 23 that, while AMC is making connectivity progress, the command will not meet his “25 by…