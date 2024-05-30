Pictured are U.S. Air Force KC-135 pilots assigned to the 97th Air Refueling Squadron during Exercise Royal Flush at Fairchild AFB, Wash. on April 30. During the Air Mobility Command exercise, Fairchild launched 44 KC-135 sorties in 72-hours to represent "a shift from day-to-day aerial refueling missions and planned deployments to a time when forces could be required to launch all available assets and personnel within days’ notice," the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
2 seconds ago |
05/30/2024

The U.S. Air Force is to buy Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) A-kits to outfit 315 KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft.

Fielded in 2019, the five Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built MUOS geosynchronous satellites provide military forces ultra high frequency voice…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.