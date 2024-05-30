Pictured are U.S. Air Force KC-135 pilots assigned to the 97th Air Refueling Squadron during Exercise Royal Flush at Fairchild AFB, Wash. on April 30. During the Air Mobility Command exercise, Fairchild launched 44 KC-135 sorties in 72-hours to represent "a shift from day-to-day aerial refueling missions and planned deployments to a time when forces could be required to launch all available assets and personnel within days’ notice," the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force is to buy Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) A-kits to outfit 315 KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft.
Fielded in 2019, the five Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built MUOS geosynchronous satellites provide military forces ultra high frequency voice…