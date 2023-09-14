A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and F-35A Lightning II fly in formation with the XQ-58A Valkyrie low-cost unmanned aerial vehicle over the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground testing range, Ariz., during a series of tests Dec. 9, 2020. This integrated test follows a series of gatewayONE ground tests that began during the inaugural Department of the Air Force on-ramp in December, 2019. (Air Force Photo)
By Cal Biesecker |
@calvinb21
13 hours ago |
09/14/2023

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—The Air Force and Navy are “working very closely” on a future autonomous drone program that works with manned aircraft, an Air Force official said this week.

The focus areas are interservice communications links, aircraft architecture,…

