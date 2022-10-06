U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, assigned to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, fly alongside Saudi Arabian Air Force F-15E aircraft during an Agile Combat Employment exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 5 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
30 minutes ago |
10/06/2022
highlights

The U.S. Air Force is seeking industry input on a possible Multi-Band, Multifunction Tactical Radar System (MB-MTRS) for Air Traffic Control (ATC) and ad hoc air strip/air base defense under the service’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept.

“The…

