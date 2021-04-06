U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Malloy and Staff Sgt. Jacob Puente from 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron secure the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon Instrumented Measurement Vehicle 2 as it is loaded under the wing of a B-52H at Edwards AFB, Calif, last Aug. 6. The ARRW IMV-2 successfully completed a captive carry test off the southern California coast last Aug. 8 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force halted the launch sequence for the first planned booster flight test of a prototype Lockheed Martin [LMT] AGM-183A hypersonic Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) aboard a B-52H bomber from Edwards AFB, Calif. on Apr. 5.
“The Air…