T-ESB-4 Completes Combo Builders And Acceptance Trials

Defense Daily | 01/25/2018 | Rich Abott

The new expeditionary sea base USNS Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams (T-ESB-4) successfully finished the first combined builder’s and acceptance trials off the coast of San Diego on Jan. 19, the Navy said Tuesday.These combined trials were called the first Integrated…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *