State Department Approves $321 Million In European Naval Weapons Sales

Defense Daily | 08/01/2018 | Rich Abott

The State Department approved two potential Foreign Military Sales (FMS) for Denmark and the Netherlands to buy a total of $321 million in naval weapons this week.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of these FMSs on July 31. A Standard…

