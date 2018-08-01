The State Department approved two potential Foreign Military Sales (FMS) for Denmark and the Netherlands to buy a total of $321 million in naval weapons this week.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of these FMSs on July 31. A Standard…
State Department Approves $321 Million In European Naval Weapons Sales
The State Department approved two potential Foreign Military Sales (FMS) for Denmark and the Netherlands to buy a total of $321 million in naval weapons this week.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of these FMSs on July 31. A Standard…