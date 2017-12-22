  • Home /
  • State Department Approves $200 Million Deal With Poland For F-16 Follow-On Support

Defense Daily International | 12/22/2017 | Matthew Beinart

The State Department has approved a possible $200 million deal with Poland for follow-on support to sustain its fleet of F-16 aircraft.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on Dec. 20 of the foreign military sale (FMS) for aircraft maintenance…

