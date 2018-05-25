A member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee urged his fellow lawmakers May 22 to increase their scrutiny of arms exports to minimize the United States' role in causing civilian casualties.Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said at a Stimson Center conference…
Senator Urges More Scrutiny Of Arms Exports
