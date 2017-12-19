Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Dec. 19 that he and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) are trying to reach an agreement to prevent the government from shutting down when the current continuing resolution (CR) that funds federal operations…
Senate Leaders Negotiating New Federal Funding Deal
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Dec. 19 that he and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) are trying to reach an agreement to prevent the government from shutting down when the current continuing resolution (CR) that funds federal operations…