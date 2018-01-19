  • Home /
Romania Awards General Dynamics European Land Systems Over $1 Billion To Deliver 227 Piranha 5 Vehicles

Defense Daily International | 01/19/2018 | Matthew Beinart

General Dynamics [GD] European Land Systems has received a contract for over a $1 billion to deliver over two hundred Piranha 5 wheeled armored vehicles to the Romanian Armed Forces.The deal, signed Jan. 12 at a ceremony with Romania’s prime minister Mihai Tudose,…

