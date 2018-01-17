The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) awarded Raytheon [RTN] an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth up to a maximum of $642 million to conduct ballistic missile defense system (BMDS) test activities for radar platforms, the Defense Department said…
Raytheon Wins $600 Million Missile Defense Test Contract
